Reinhart Partners LLC. Grows Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 94,794 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.42% of Gentex worth $31,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 212,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

