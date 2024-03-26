Reinhart Partners LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,065,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,518 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $29,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

