Reinhart Partners LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up about 2.4% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 1.16% of Euronet Worldwide worth $54,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

