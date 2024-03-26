Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $11.28 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,925 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.20% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 172.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 1,220,599 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after buying an additional 1,156,690 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

