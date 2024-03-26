Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $9.71 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,658 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.24.

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

