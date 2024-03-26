Reinhart Partners LLC. Makes New $206,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,945 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $121,386,000 after buying an additional 33,562 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $225.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $163.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.35. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

