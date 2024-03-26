Reinhart Partners LLC. Purchases 663,417 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,717,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,417 shares during the period. Hillman Solutions comprises approximately 2.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $61,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $816,283.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

