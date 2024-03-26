Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,602 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,944 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares comprises approximately 1.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.00% of International Bancshares worth $33,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,373,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in International Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

