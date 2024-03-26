Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,322 shares during the period. PAR Technology comprises about 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 3.06% of PAR Technology worth $37,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PAR Technology by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PAR Technology by 173.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $232,000.

PAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

PAR opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $49.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

