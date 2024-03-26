Reinhart Partners LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $134.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $134.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.45.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,693 shares of company stock worth $1,955,173 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

