Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 166,132 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,132 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.09% of Avantor worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

