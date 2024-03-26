Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 17,436 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.