Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 24,404 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,404 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after buying an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FMC by 37.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after buying an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in FMC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $125.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

