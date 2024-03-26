Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 322,107 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,107 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 49.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 942,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 309,911 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 16.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 990,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 140,932 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,429,000 after buying an additional 8,398,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $7,423,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LESL

About Leslie’s

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.