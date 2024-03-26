Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 32,879 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,879 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

