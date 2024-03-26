Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 37,685 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,685 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $269.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.17 and a 1-year high of $269.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

