Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 48,876 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,876 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.23% of Allison Transmission worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,939,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

