Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 52,455 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,455 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of TransUnion worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in TransUnion by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in TransUnion by 62.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,453,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $2,173,000.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

