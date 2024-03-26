Reinhart Partners LLC. Takes $41.13 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 688,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,129,000. Modine Manufacturing comprises about 1.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 1.32% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $106.01.

Insider Activity

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

