Reinhart Partners LLC. Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,474 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $206.27 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $207.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.04.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.