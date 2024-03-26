Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Down 13.9 %
MARK opened at $0.21 on Friday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Remark by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What are earnings reports?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.