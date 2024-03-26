RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
