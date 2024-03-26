Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance

RPI.UN traded up C$1.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$33.30. 5,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$30.59 and a 12-month high of C$41.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.11, for a total transaction of C$138,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,422. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.