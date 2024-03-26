Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,317 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,595. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

