Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 7,093,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 43,074,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

