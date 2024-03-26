Robert W. Baird Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.11.

NYSE NKE opened at $93.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

