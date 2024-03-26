Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,916 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,047,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,983,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

