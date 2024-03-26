Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.51. 730,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.92.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.