Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zuora by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after acquiring an additional 406,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71,782 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zuora by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 305,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Zuora by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ZUO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $748,535.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $748,535.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,753. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

