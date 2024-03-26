Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.55. 1,509,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

