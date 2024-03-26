Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 10,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,441.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 113,959 shares of company stock valued at $466,521 in the last ninety days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

