Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

