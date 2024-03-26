Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.75 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.
Bakkt Price Performance
BKKT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 5,203,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,513. The company has a market cap of $138.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Bakkt has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $44,217.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 566,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,177 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt
About Bakkt
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkt
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.