Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.75 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Bakkt Price Performance

BKKT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 5,203,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,513. The company has a market cap of $138.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Bakkt has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.75.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $44,217.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 566,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,177 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

About Bakkt

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,185,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bakkt by 842.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 945,944 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bakkt by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,901,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 935,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bakkt by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 868,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bakkt by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,928,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 623,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.