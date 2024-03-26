Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $38,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 89,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.32. 925,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,315. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

