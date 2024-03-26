Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELVA. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Electrovaya Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Electrovaya stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 4,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,005. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 million and a P/E ratio of 196.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Electrovaya had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Electrovaya will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,582,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter worth about $2,510,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

