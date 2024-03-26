Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in AAR by 4,275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 392,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $21,511,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AAR by 503.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 343,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

