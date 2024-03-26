Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 59.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 84.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

