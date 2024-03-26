Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Given Neutral Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

Shares of SDOT opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Sadot Group has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Institutional Trading of Sadot Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDOT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sadot Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sadot Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sadot Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

