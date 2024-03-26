Safe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.46 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00002827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00112661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00039669 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017396 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99038449 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

