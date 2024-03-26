Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

