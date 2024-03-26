Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $19.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 208,770 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

