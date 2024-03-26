Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,078.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,078.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,122. The stock has a market cap of $296.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.60.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

