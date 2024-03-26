San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SJT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,123. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

