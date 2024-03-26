Sanchez Wealth Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,612 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.