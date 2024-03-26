Sanchez Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $446.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.33. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $304.77 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

