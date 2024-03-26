Sanchez Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JHMM stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

