Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,949.3% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,930,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,897. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $395.40 and a one year high of $526.66. The firm has a market cap of $403.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

