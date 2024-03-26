Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Sapiens International has raised its dividend by an average of 52.9% per year over the last three years. Sapiens International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Sapiens International Trading Down 0.9 %

SPNS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,656. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,504 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $13,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

