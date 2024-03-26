Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 319,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 661,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.
Savers Value Village Stock Up 5.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $81,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $81,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $184,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $702,909.
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
