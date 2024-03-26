Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 169,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $10,510,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Genpact Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. 1,547,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

